Fossil fuels will continue to lead energy mix amid slow EV growth: McKinsey report

NEW DELHI: Despite the ongoing shift toward cleaner energy, fossil fuels will continue to play a major role in meeting global energy needs, accounting for 40 to 60 per cent of global energy supply by 2050 due to the slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), according to McKinsey report.

The report further stated that gas will continue to be an important energy source, providing stability to power grids as renewables.

Though fossil fuel consumption is expected to dip between 2025 and 2035, investments in this sector are likely to continue in order to ensure energy reliability during the global transition to cleaner sources.