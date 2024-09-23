Key factors for first-time investors

A few things that you should know (or do) as a New Investor

Start investing now – Immaterial of what your age is, you should start investing as soon as you know about investing. Most of us know that investing as much as possible, as often as possible and leaving it invested as long as possible is the ONLY secret to good investing. We did not learn this directly, but we learnt compounding which taught us that ‘n’ was more important than ‘r’ simply because n was in the Power of the equation!

If you have no clue about investing and you come from a family that has never invested, it is sensible to get an advisor. Get an advisor who has 10-12 years of experience at least. He or she will keep you grounded in a bull market and build up your courage in a bear market. Think of him as a Financial Coach to whom you can turn for all your money questions.

Make goals sheet – the way you invest for your daughter’s education after 10 years is going to be different from investing for your retirement after 24 years! The money needs to be saved differently for the car that you want to buy in 4 years! For different goals you allocate your investments in different ways.

Investing in simple Index funds is a great way to start your investment journey. Investing in an index fund means you are investing in the best companies of the category. The BSE index comprises India’s top 30 companies and the Nifty 50 represents India’s top 50 companies.