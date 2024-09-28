Moody's downgrades Israel credit rating on high 'geopolitical risk'

WASHINGTON: Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Israel's credit rating Friday, citing heightened geopolitical risks as its conflict with Hezbollah worsened and prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza receded.

"The key driver for the downgrade is our view that geopolitical risk has intensified significantly further, to very high levels," said Moody's in a statement.

This came as it shifted Israel's ratings down two notches from A2 to Baa1, marking its second downgrade this year.