'Hassan Nasrallah has joined the martyrs:' Hezbollah confirms assassination of its chief by Israel

The Hezbollah has confirmed the killing of its chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli military in a massive air attack on a densely populated area in the south of Beirut on Friday.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years," the group said in a statement.

The statement confirmed he was killed with other group members "following the treacherous Zionist strike on the southern suburbs" of Beirut.

Iran's foreign ministry in a statement said that Hassan Nasrallah's path will continue despite his killing.

"The glorious path of the leader of the resistance, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue and his sacred goal will be realised in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in a post on social media X mourning his death.

Hamas in its statement condoling the death of Nasrallah said that his assassination will only "increase the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine in determination and resolve.”

“History has proven that the resistance... whenever its leaders die as martyrs, will be succeeded on the same path by a generation of leaders who are more valiant, stronger and more determined to continue the confrontation,” the Hamas statement said.

Nasrallah, who has led Hezbollah for more than three decades, was killed in massive airstrikes that flattened six residential buildings in Dahieh, south of Beirut, killing at least six people including children. The death toll is likely to rise significantly as teams comb through the rubble of the six buildings. It was the biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year.

The Israeli military claimed that it was a precise airstrike on the Hezbollah headquarters. Israel also launched a series of strikes on other areas of the southern suburbs following the initial blast.