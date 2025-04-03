The world reacts with caution to US 'reciprocal' tariffs against dozens of nations

MEXICO CITY: The sweeping new tariffs announced Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump were met initially with measured reactions from key trading partners, highlighting the lack of appetite for a full-fledged trade war.

Trump presented the import taxes, which he calls "reciprocal tariffs" and range from 10% to 49%, in the simplest terms: the U.S. would do to its trading partners what he said they had been doing to the U.S. for decades.

"Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years," he said. "But it is not going to happen anymore."

The president promised that "Jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country." He framed it not just as an economic issue, but a question of national security that threatens "our very way of life."