'Reciprocal' tariffs could hit US hard, warn experts; Trump's men claim $600 billion fillip

WASHINGTON: After weeks of White House hype and public anxiety, President Donald Trump is set on Wednesday to announce a barrage of self-described reciprocal tariffs on friend and foe alike.

The new tariffs, coming on what Trump has called “Liberation Day,” are a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish other countries for what he says are years of unfair trade practices. But by most economists’ assessments, the move threatens to plunge the economy into a downturn and upend decades-old alliances.

The White House is exuding confidence despite the political and financial gamble.

“April 2, 2025, will go down as one of the most important days in modern American history,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. She said the new tariffs would take effect immediately.

Details of Trump’s tariff plans were unclear hours before the president’s scheduled afternoon speech. The S&P 500 stock index was roughly flat in trading Wednesday as investors hoped to have more certainty about his agenda.