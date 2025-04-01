India to substantially reduce tariffs, claims Trump ahead of US 'Liberation Day'

With only one day left for the retaliatory tariffs by the US to come into effect, President Trump has stated that India is set to "substantially" reduce its tariffs, along with other allies, before what he called "Liberation Day."

Speaking to the media from the Oval Office, Trump said that the US has been “unfairly targeted” by global trade policies and argued that his strategy was providing results.

“I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially and I said why didn’t somebody do this a long time ago,” he said.

He also added that he is not worried about how his policies could push US allies closer to China saying that the European Union’s recent reduction of car tariffs was a proof of success.

“No, I’m not worried about it. I think they have a chance of doing better actually with the tariffs. It can actually help them in a certain way and I think a lot of them will drop their tariffs because they’ve been unfairly tariffing the United States for years,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also criticised several countries for imposing restrictive trade policies that negatively affect US businesses.

“India currently imposes 100 per cent tariffs on American agricultural products. The European Union charges 50 per cent on American dairy, Japan levies 700 per cent on American rice, and Canada imposes nearly 300 per cent on American butter and cheese,” Leavitt said, adding that these barriers make it “virtually impossible” for American products to compete in foreign markets.

“It’s time for reciprocity. The president is making historic changes to protect American industries and workers,” she said.