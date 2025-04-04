Asian stocks slide after Wall Street surrenders to hit by Trump's tariffs

HONG KONG: Asian shares slid further Friday after US President Donald Trump's tariffs sent shudders through Wall Street at a level of shock unseen since the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled world markets in 2020.

Everything from crude oil to Big Tech stocks to the value of the US dollar against other currencies has fallen. Even gold, a traditional safe haven that recently hit record highs, pulled lower after Trump announced his "Liberation Day" set of tariffs,' which economists say carries the risk of a potentially toxic mix of weakening economic growth and higher inflation.

Markets in Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Indonesia were closed for holidays, limiting the scope of Friday's sell-offs in Asia.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 4.3% to 33,263.58, while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.8% to 2,441.86.

The two US allies said they were focused on negotiating lower tariffs with Trump's administration.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.2% to 7,684.30.

In other trading early Friday, the US dollar fell to 145.39 Japanese yen from 146.06. The yen is often used as a refuge in uncertain times, while Trump's policies are meant in part to weaken the dollar to make goods made in the US more price competitive overseas.

The euro gained to $1.1095 from $1.1055.

Trump announced a minimum tariff of 10% on global imports, with the tax rate running much higher on products from certain countries like China and those from the European Union. Smaller, poorer countries in Asia were slapped with tariffs as high as 49%.