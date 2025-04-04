Investors bleed Rs 11 lakh crore as Trump's tariff war jolts stock markets

Indian equity markets plunged sharply on Friday amid weak global cues, triggered by reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump. The move sparked a massive selloff in US markets, stoking fears of a recession and a full-blown global trade war. The spillover effects were felt across global equity markets, including India.

The US stock market shed $2.5 trillion on Thursday, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting their worst single-day losses in five years — since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sensex fell 930.67 points or 1.22% to close at 75,364.69, and the Nifty was down 345.65 points or 1.49% at 22,904.45. Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index falling 3% and Smallcap index shedding 3.4%. On the sectoral front, the Metal index crashed by 6.5% followed by the Pharma index at 4%. The oil & gas index also fell 4% and the Realty index fell 3.6%.

Investors lost nearly Rs 11 lakh crore as the total market capitalization of BSE-listed firms slumped from Rs 414.2 lakh crore on Thursday to Rs 403.5 lakh crore on Friday.

Trump on Wednesday declared a universal 10% baseline tariff on US imports, calling it "Liberation Day," with reciprocal tariffs starting at that rate. While most countries would face the baseline levy, 60 nations including India would be subject to higher duties, some as steep as 50%. India's exports to the US will now attract a 26% tariff, which Trump described as a "discounted" rate. China, a major US trading partner, faces an increased tariff of 34%.