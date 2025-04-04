Global brokerages warn of negative impact of Trump tariffs on both India, US

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump has announced a steep 27 per cent tariff on imports of Indian goods, triggering concern across global markets and trade analysts.

International brokerage firms have warned of negative impacts on both the Indian and the US economies. The move also drew sharp reactions globally.

According to Deloitte, India's textiles and apparel exports, which were valued at over USD 8 billion in 2024, are likely to be severely affected. These products typically operate on thin margins and are highly price-sensitive. A 10-20 per cent rise in tariffs alone can make Indian textiles uncompetitive compared to countries with more favourable trade deals.

It said "Indian exporters face the prospect of a significantly higher ad valorem duty of 27 percent with effect from 9 April 2025".

In addition, India's exports of fish, shrimp, non-basmati rice, vegetable extracts and oils - worth around USD 5 billion - are also expected to be impacted by the new tariffs.

Electronics exports such as smartphones, routers and switches may also take a hit. While the US currently imposes zero tariffs on these products, India's reciprocal tariffs range from 0 to 20 per cent. Any hike in tariffs could reduce the competitiveness of Indian electronics in the US market.