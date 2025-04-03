Centre says it is ‘carefully examining’ impact of US reciprocal tariffs on India

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Thursday said it is "carefully examining the implications" of the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Indian exports.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday said it is engaging with all stakeholders, including Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback of their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation.

"The Department is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy," it said in a press release.

Trump on Wednesday issued an Executive Order on reciprocal tariffs imposing additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from all trading partners.

The baseline duty of 10% will be effective from April 5 and the remaining country specific additional ad-valorem duty will be effective from April 9. The additional duty on India is 27%. Certain sectors are exempted from these duties including pharma, semiconductors, and energy products.