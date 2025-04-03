Trump announces tariffs against India: Impact and implications explained

NEW DELHI: The US has announced 27 percent reciprocal tariffs or import duties on Indian goods which will enter American markets.

Industry players and experts have stated that the duties will pose challenges for Indian goods but India's position is comparatively more favourable than that of its competitor nations.

Here is a list of Q & As (questions and answers) to explain these issues and implications of the US move:

What are tariffs?

These are customs or import duties imposed on the import of goods. The importer has to pay this duty to the government. Normally, companies pass on these taxes to end users.

What are reciprocal tariffs?

They are imposed by countries to counter increases in duties or high tariffs by trading partners -- a kind of tit-for-tat tax.

How much tariffs are imposed by the US on India?

Goods from India are already facing a 25 percent tariff on steel, aluminium, and auto. For remaining products, India is subject to a base line tariff of 10 percent between April 5-8. Then the tariff will rise to country-specific 27 percent starting April 9. Over 60 countries are affected by the measures.

Why has the US announced these tariffs?

According to America, these taxes will help boost domestic manufacturing in the US and cut the trade deficit. The US is facing huge trade imbalances with countries, especially with China. With India, the US has a trade deficit of USD 35.31 billion in goods in 2023-24.