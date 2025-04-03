Trump's tariffs: What they mean for India, China, and the new Asian supply chain

This marks a substantial escalation in trade tensions between the two largest economies in the world, severely disrupting the flow of goods between them. With China holding a trade surplus of $295 billion with the U.S. in 2024, this shift is likely to have profound effects on both countries' economies.

Other Asian countries are not immune to the fallout from Trump’s tariff policies. For instance, Vietnam, which has become a popular alternative for American manufacturers seeking to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods, will now face a 46 per cent tariff.

This increase could significantly raise costs for U.S. companies in industries like apparel, furniture, and toys, potentially leading to price hikes for consumers. Similarly, Cambodian goods will be subject to a 49 per cent tariff.

These tariffs are particularly significant because they target nations that have increasingly integrated with China’s supply chain. As a result, there could be a further shift in trade patterns, forcing companies that once looked to Southeast Asia to avoid U.S. tariffs on China to rethink their production strategies. This could ultimately benefit India.

India, in contrast, faces a 26 per cent tariff under the new U.S. policy. While this rate is lower than the 34 per cent tariff on China and the 46 per cent tariff on Vietnam, it still places India at a disadvantage compared to some other Asian nations. India’s tariff rate is also higher than those of countries like Japan (24 per cent), South Korea (25 per cent), and Malaysia (24 per cent). However, with companies looking for alternatives to China and Southeast Asia due to the escalating tariff war, India may see some benefits from these shifts. As businesses seek lower-cost manufacturing options, India could emerge as a more attractive destination for global supply chains.