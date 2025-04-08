Markets rebound in early trade: Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 2 per cent tracking firm trends in Asian peers

MUMBAI: Stock markets rebounded sharply in early trade on Tuesday after facing massive drubbing in the previous session, following a recovery in Asian peers and across the board buying.

Bouncing back from a maniac Monday that left investors shell-shocked, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,283.75 points or 1.75 per cent to 74,421.65 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty surged 415.95 points or 1.87 per cent to 22,577.55.

All Sensex firms, except Tata Consultancy Services, were trading in the positive territory.

Titan, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services quoted marginally lower.