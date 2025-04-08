Stock markets rebound after Monday's crash, Sensex jumps 1,089 points

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets staged a strong comeback on Tuesday, a day after suffering their worst single-day decline in 10 months, as broad-based value buying and positive global cues lifted investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded 1,089.18 points or 1.49 per cent to close at 74,227.08, recovering a significant portion of Monday’s sharp losses. During the day, the 30-share index surged as much as 1,721.49 points or 2.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of 74,859.39.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 374.25 points or 1.69 per cent to settle at 22,535.85. In intraday trade, the index soared 535.6 points or 2.41 per cent to 22,697.20.

On Monday, the Sensex had tanked 2,226.79 points (2.95 per cent), while the Nifty had slumped 742.85 points (3.24 per cent), amid global equity selloffs triggered by fears of a recession and renewed US tariff concerns.

All Sensex constituents ended in the green on Tuesday, barring Power Grid. Major gainers included Titan, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Zomato.