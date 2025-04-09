US stocks dive after another stunning reversal as uncertainty reigns about Trump's tariffs

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks dove Tuesday following another stunning reversal, with Wall Street veering from a huge gain at the opening of trading to more losses at the close, because investors still have no idea what to make of President Donald Trump's trade war, which is scheduled to kick into a higher gear after midnight.

After blasting to an early gain of 4.1%, which would have marked its best day in years, the S&P 500 quickly lost all of it. It then careened to a loss of 3% before paring its drop to 1.6%. That left the index, which sits at the heart of many investors' 401(k) accounts, nearly 19% below its record set in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 320 points, or 0.8%, after erasing an earlier surge of 1,460 points, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.1%.

The shocking swings followed rallies for stocks globally earlier in the day, with indexes up 6% in Tokyo, 2.5% in Paris and 1.6% in Shanghai. But even after those jumps, analysts had been warning to expect more swings up and down for financial markets not just in the days ahead but also the hours.

The big question remains centered on how long Trump will keep his stiff tariffs on other countries, which would raise prices for U.S. shoppers and slow the economy. If they last a long time, economists and investors expect them to cause a recession. But if Trump lowers them through negotiations relatively quickly, the worst-case scenario can be avoided.

Hope still remains on Wall Street that negotiations may be possible, which helped drive the morning's rally. Trump said Tuesday that a conversation with South Korea's acting president helped them reach the "confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries."