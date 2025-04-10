Byju's term loan lenders sue founder Raveendran for $533 million 'theft' in US court

BENGALURU: Byju's term loan lenders have filed a lawsuit against founder Byju Raveendran, his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath and Anita Kishore (former chief strategy officer) in a US bankruptcy court.

The lawsuit was filed following the judgment of the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware against Riju Ravindran. The lawsuit claims that each of them co-orchestrated and executed a lawless scheme to "conceal and steal $533 million of loan proceeds".

The ad hoc group of term loan lenders of Byju's Alpha’s Term Loans said in a statement, “On the heels of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court’s recent judgment against his brother and companies, this action is being brought to now hold Byju Raveendran, the former CEO of Byju's Alpha, and two more of his co-conspirators – namely his co-founder and close business associate – accountable for their roles in masterminding the theft of more than half a billion dollars.”

It is clear that Byju, Divya, and Anita deliberately hid the assets of Byju's Alpha and repeatedly were deceptive about the location of the money in order to steal funds rightfully owed to the lenders, they said. "In light of the Court’s recent decision, there can be no doubt that they acted unlawfully and tried to cover their tracks, breaching fiduciary duties and making numerous misrepresentations, among other misconduct, in the process. If it is not abundantly clear to them by now, Byju and his cohorts will soon learn that the laws of the United States are immutable, and they can either choose to live the rest of their days as international fugitives or face the music and return the money they stole," they stated.

Meanwhile, the founders of Byju's in a statement said the allegations are fabricated and baseless.

"The allegations made by GLAS in the recent lawsuit are completely baseless and untrue. This lawsuit is a part of their conspiracy to wrestle control of Byju’s through all possible nefarious means. It is nothing but yet another cog in the wheel of lies that GLAS, the illegal representative of disqualified lenders in the US, has been rotating for a long time now," the founders added.