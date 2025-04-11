Markets surge in early trade as US suspends additional 26 per cent tariff on India till July 9

MUMBAI: The Indian stock market opened sharply higher on Friday, buoyed by positive global sentiment after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of the 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs imposed on India.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 22,695 and hit an intraday high of 22,896 (up 2.2 per cent) in the first three hours of trading. The BSE Sensex opened at 74,835 and touched an intraday high of 75,411 (up 2.1 per cent). In the broader market, the BSE Small-cap index and the Mid-cap index advanced about 2 per cent each.

Except for Nestle and Asian Paints, the remaining 28 stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in the green. Tata Steel is up by more than 5 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid and Tata Motors.

The rally followed the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily halt reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries, including India. While the 10 per cent unilateral tariffs on imports remain in place, the US will not impose additional retaliatory duties for the next three months.

Further, analysts believe that India’s ongoing negotiations with the US may benefit the country from ‘China+1’ theme.