Toys in the line of fire: Children caught in US-China tariff war

Armed with only teddy bears and snack demands, children might end up paying the price for the great US-China tariffs trade war that has now been unleashed.

The US imposed a steep 145 percent tariff on all goods imported from China -- toys included. The country produces around 77 percent of the toys sold in the American market. This move is expected to push up prices of toys for families across the US.

China's main toy industry body has warned that American parents may soon find higher price tags on toys.

"When US parents go shopping for their children, they will likely see more expensive products," said Liang Mei, president of the China Toy and Juvenile Products Association, in an interview with the Global Times.

Companies like Barbie maker Mattel are now considering raising prices to cope with the combined 20 percent tariffs on Chinese goods.