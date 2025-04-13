China's exports jump 12.4 per cent, imports fell as Trump pushed US tariffs higher

BANGKOK: China's exports jumped 12.4% in March from a year earlier as companies rushed to beat increases in U.S. tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the government said Monday.

Imports fell 4.3% to $211.3 billion in March, the customs administration reported, far exceeded by exports worth $313.9 billion, leaving a trade surplus of $102.6 billion.

China's trade surplus surged to a record $992.2 billion in 2024 and its exports climbed 5.4%, helping to make up for sluggish growth at home as the country slowly recovers from a crisis in its property market and lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking office, Trump first ordered a 10% increase in tariffs on imports from China. He later raised that to 20%. Now, China is facing 145% tariffs on most of its exports to the United States, based on the most recent revisions in Trump's trade policies.

China's trade surplus with the United States was $27.6 billion in March as its exports rose 4.5%. It logged a surplus of $76.6 billion with the U.S. in January-March even though exports were up only 2.3% the first two months of the year.

"Savvy U.S. importers likely saw tariff hikes coming in April onward and frontloaded imports," ING Economics said in a report, but that trend is likely to fall off as importers use up their inventories while they watch for the latest twists and turns in unpredictable U.S. trade policy.