Morgan Stanley revises down Sensex target by 12% to 82,000 by Dec

MUMBAI: While reiterating a bullish view on Dalal Street, the Wall Street major Morgan Stanley has lowered its Sensex target for December to a low 82,000, which is 12 lower than its previous forecast but still is 9% higher than current levels of the index.

In December 2024, Morgan Stanley had projected the Sensex at 93,000 by December 2025 as its base case, representing a 14% upside.

The brokerage perceives the domestic markets as a relative safer haven at a time when tariff-related uncertainty is causing volatility in global share prices.