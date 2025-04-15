Stocks rise as Trump suggests temporary exemptions for tech, auto, pharma

HONG KONG: Equities mostly rose Tuesday as some stability returned to markets after last week's rollercoaster ride, with auto firms boosted by Donald Trump's possible compromise over steep tariffs on the sector.

However, the US president's unorthodox approach to trade diplomacy continues to fuel uncertainty among investors, with speculation over new levies on high-end technology and pharmaceuticals dampening sentiment.

The announcement last week of exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronics -- all key Chinese-made products -- provided a little comfort, though Trump's suggestion they would be temporary tempered the optimism.

Traders gave a muted reaction to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks Monday that a China-US deal could be done in an apparent olive branch as the two economic powerhouses trade tariff threats.

His comments came as Trump has hammered China with duties of up to 145 percent, while Beijing has imposed retaliatory measures of 125 percent.

"There's a big deal to be done at some point" Bessent said when asked by Bloomberg TV about the possibility that the world's largest economies would decouple. "There doesn't have to be" decoupling, he said, "but there could be".