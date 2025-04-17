Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to get ESOPs worth Rs 52 crore

BENGALURU: Infosys has granted employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) worth Rs 51.75 crore to its CEO and MD Salil Parekh in FY25. According to its filing with the BSE, the board has approved the grant of annual performance-based stock incentives in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) covering the company's equity shares having a market value of Rs 34.75 crore as on the date of the grant under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan. Apart from this, he will also receive a grant totalling Rs 17 crore.

"The above RSUs will be granted w.e.f May 2, 2025 and the number of RSUs will be calculated based on the market price at the close of trading on May 2, 2025," the company added in the filing. The board also approved a grant of 5,000 RSUs to eligible employees.

Infosys on Thursday also announced the acquisition of two companies -- energy consulting company MRE Consulting for $36 million and cybersecurity services provider The Missing Link for AUD 98 million.