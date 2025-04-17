Shrimp exporters seek government help as US set to review anti-dumping, countervailing duties

NEW DELHI: Indian shrimp exporters are keeping their fingers crossed as the US is set to begin its review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on shrimp next month, and are seeking government intervention to help secure relief amid stiff global competition, industry experts say.

The exporters said that the formula of the US to calculate these duties is incorrect, and the Indian government should take up the issues with them bilaterally, as domestic traders are facing tough competition from Ecuador and Vietnam in the American market.

"The US authorities consider India's RoDTEP and duty drawback schemes as incentive schemes, which is not the case. Both are WTO-compliant duty refund schemes only," Kolkata-based seafood exporter and MD of Megaa Moda Yogesh Gupta said.

He added that the US uses a 'zeroing' method to impose anti-dumping duty on shrimp, which is not correct and needs to be re-looked as it distorts the calculation of the margin of dumping.

He said that exporters are concerned and the government should come forward to support them by re-introducing the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme.

Through this, the United States is not making a fair comparison between the export price and the normal value, leading to distorted dumping margins.

Besides these duties, Indian shrimp exporters face a 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed by the US on April 2.

Giving a big relief, America has suspended the additional 26 per cent duty on India.