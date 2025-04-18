Infosys fires 240 more trainees for failing to clear internal assessments

BENGALURU: Two months after firing nearly 400 trainees from its Mysuru campus, IT services firm Infosys has again terminated another 240 trainees after they failed to clear internal assessments.

All these trainees were recruited by the company in October last year.

According to sources, a few hundred more trainees might also be fired as the next batch of trainees are awaiting their results sometime next week.

A couple of trainees that this newspaper spoke to and Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT professionals, claims the number to be around 370.

"They started calling 20 people (in batches) to a meeting room from Friday morning and it went on till 4 pm. We received our termination letters and Friday was our last day of working. Those who are staying in hostels have been asked to vacate by April 21," said a trainee.

Another trainee, a system engineer, said that they have been expecting this (termination) as all these trainees have waited for at least two years to join the company.

"System engineers have been paid Rs 3 lakh-Rs 3.5 lakh per annum and we are clueless now as we need to search for a job again," a trainee from Maharashtra said.