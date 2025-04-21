Business

Gensol case: MCA to take necessary action after examining SEBI order

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is examining the SEBI order in light of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Gensol Engineering logo (Photo | Linkedin)
NEW DELHI: The corporate affairs ministry on April 21 said it will take necessary action in the Gensol Engineering matter after examining market regulator Sebi's order against the company.

Last week, Sebi barred the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations.

The order came amid accusations of siphoning off loan funds from their publicly listed company, Gensol Engineering, for personal use, raising concerns over corporate governance and financial misconduct.

When contacted, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told PTI that it is examining the Sebi order in light of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

"Necessary action would be taken accordingly," the ministry said.

