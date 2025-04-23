Tariff turmoil: How Tesla and other companies are dealing with the uncertainty of the trade war

NEW YORK: Uncertainty over tariffs and an unpredictable trade war is weighing heavily on companies as they report their latest financial results and try to give investors financial forecasts.

Some tariffs remain in place against key U.S. trading partners, but others have been postponed to give nations time to negotiate. The tariff and trade picture has been shifting for months, sometimes changing drastically on a daily basis. Those shifts make it difficult for companies and investors to make a reliable assessment of any impact to costs and sales.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects a "de-escalation" in the trade war between the U.S. and China, but cautioned that talks between the two sides had yet to formally start.

Here's how several big companies are dealing with the tariff confusion: