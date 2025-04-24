Novartis’ $23 billion investment signals major manufacturing shift amid Trump’s ‘MAGA’ agenda

In what could be seen as a bellwether for the pharmaceutical industry's sweeping shift toward localised manufacturing—spurred by anticipated regulatory changes under the Trump administration’s "Making America Great Again" agenda—Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG has positioned itself as a first mover, announcing a landmark investment in US-based production.

The multinational drug maker has unveiled plans to invest $23 billion over the next five years to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint across the United States. As part of this bold initiative, Novartis will construct and expand ten facilities, including seven entirely new sites. The project is expected to generate nearly 1,000 new jobs directly within Novartis and create approximately 4,000 additional jobs across the broader US economy.

In a recent statement on the company’s website, Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan emphasised the strategic importance of this move: “As a Swiss-based company with a strong presence in the US, these investments will allow us to fully integrate our supply chain and key technology platforms domestically, reinforcing our confidence in our U.S. growth trajectory.”