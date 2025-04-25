China plans more support for its economy amid trade tensions

CHENNAI: China is expected to unveil a new round of stimulus measures—including increased fiscal support, targeted monetary easing, and enhanced initiatives to boost consumer spending—in an effort to strengthen the foundation of its economic growth.

Quoting several analysts, China Daily reported on Friday that this likely policy shift may coincide with a high-level leadership meeting traditionally held at the end of April to address key economic priorities.

As previously reported by The New Indian Express, China’s Finance Ministry—through its latest public fund expenditure report released last week—revealed that a significant portion of the annual budget has already been spent to support the economy and stimulate domestic market activity. This move comes in response to weakening exports caused by the ongoing tariff war with the United States.

According to China Daily's Friday report, further government support is expected soon, with new economic stimulus measures likely to be announced by the end of April. These additional steps may include increased government spending (fiscal stimulus), easier access to credit and loans (monetary easing), and enhanced initiatives to boost consumer demand.