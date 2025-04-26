Big Tech carries Wall Street to the close of its winning, roller-coaster week

NEW YORK: Big Tech stocks carried Wall Street Friday to the close of a winning, roller-coaster week, one that saw markets swing from fear to relief and back to caution because of President Donald Trump's trade war.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to add some more to a big three-day rally, and it's back within 10.1% of its record set earlier this year. Spurts for Nvidia and other influential tech stocks sent the Nasdaq composite up a market-leading 1.3%.

But they masked a mixed day of trading on Wall Street, where more stocks fell within the S&P 500 than rose, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added only a modest 20 points, or 0.1%.

Alphabet climbed 1.7% in its first trading after Google's parent company reported late Thursday that its profit soared 50% in the beginning of 2025 from a year earlier, more than analysts expected.