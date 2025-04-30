Gold shines brighter than ever in Kerala on Akshaya Tritiya despite soaring prices

KOCHI: Kerala once again reaffirmed its enduring love affair with gold this Akshaya Tritiya, as families across the state flocked to jewellery showrooms, undeterred by record-high prices. Despite gold reaching ₹8,980 per gram — a 34% jump from last year’s ₹6,700 — caution was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Kerala chose celebration.

From as early as 8 a.m., jewellery stores opened to large crowds. Traditional rituals marked the occasion, with oil lamps lit and vibrant floral decorations setting the tone. Across more than 12,000 jewellery outlets statewide, the rush to buy gold — even in the smallest denominations — was steady throughout the day.

“It’s incredible to witness such robust demand even at this price point. Over five lakh families made gold purchases today,” said Adv. S Abdul Nazer, general secretary of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA). “This isn’t just about jewellery — in Kerala, gold represents tradition, security, and sentiment.”

Lightweight ornaments, coins, 24-carat bars, diamonds, platinum, and silver jewellery all found takers. Many stores stocked items as light as 100 milligrams, enabling more people to participate in the auspicious purchase, regardless of budget.