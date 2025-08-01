ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning in loan 'fraud' case on August 5

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani for questioning on August 5 in an alleged loan fraud-linked money laundering case against his group companies, official sources said on Friday.

Ambani, 66, has been asked to depose at the ED headquarters in Delhi as the case has been registered here, the sources said.

The agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once he deposes, they said.

The summons come after the federal agency conducted searches against multiple companies and executives of his business group last week. The searches, launched on July 24, went on for three days.

The action pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan "diversion" of more than Rs 10,000 crore by multiple group companies of Ambani.

The searches had covered more than 35 premises in Mumbai, and they belonged to 50 companies and 25 people, including a number of executives of the Anil Ambani Group companies.

ED sources had said the investigation primarily pertains to allegations of illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore, given by the Yes Bank to the group companies of Ambani between 2017-2019.