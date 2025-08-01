Tim Cook reiterates most iPhones sold in US are made in India; says majority of Apple products remain outside tariff

NEW DELHI: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday said that the vast majority of its products are outside the purview of tariffs as they fall under the Section 232 investigation. Cook, while speaking during the Q3 FY2025 earnings call, also reiterated that the majority of iPhones sold in the US have India as their country of origin. His comments came despite US President Donald Trump having twice urged him not to manufacture or invest in India but in the US. Trump recently announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. However, Section 232 exempts products such as semiconductors and smartphones from these tariffs.

“In terms of the country of origin, it’s the same as I referenced last quarter. There hasn’t been a change to that, which is the majority of the iPhones sold in the U.S. have a country of origin of India, and the vast majority of other products, the Mac and the iPad and the Watch have a country of origin of Vietnam, that are sold in the United States,” said Cook.

For the June quarter, Apple reported revenue of $94.04 billion, a 10% year-on-year growth, while net profit came in at $23.42 billion, up 9.2% from a year ago.

On the 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, which could impact India’s electronics manufacturing sector, including iPhone exports to the US, Cook said, “One thing I would say, just to remind everyone, is keep in mind that the vast majority of our products are covered under the Section 232 investigation.”