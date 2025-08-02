US tariff more biased against Indian auto, tyre industries as compared to Asian peers: Study

NEW DELHI: The 25 per cent US tariff on Indian exports places domestic auto component industry and tyre makers in an unfavourable position as compared with Asian peers like Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which face lower duties, rating firm Icra said on Saturday.

The US administration has announced imposition of the tariff on all goods coming from India from August 7.

"Imposition of a 25 per cent tariff by the US on Indian imports has raised concerns across India's automotive and tyre industries, both of which maintain substantial export exposure to the US market," it noted.

With the US accounting for 27 per cent of India's auto component exports and 17 per cent of tyre exports, the tariff hike places Indian manufacturers at a disadvantage compared to Asian peers such as Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which face lower or preferential duties, Icra said.