‘No car has faced issues’: Gadkari dismisses ethanol-blended fuel fears as users report rising mileage drop

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday dismissed concerns over ethanol-blended petrol, challenging critics to name even a single vehicle that has faced problems due to the rollout of E20—petrol blended with 20% ethanol.

Speaking at the Business Today India@100 Summit in New Delhi, Gadkari said no complaints had been received so far and accused detractors of spreading misinformation about the government’s ethanol programme. He stressed that both the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) had endorsed the rollout after thorough testing.

“There is no example of any car facing issues due to ethanol-blended petrol,” he said. “By putting 20% ethanol-blended petrol, has there been any car in the country that has faced issues? Just name one.”

Gadkari said the ethanol initiative was not only safe but also economically and environmentally beneficial. According to him, the blending programme has helped reduce India’s crude oil import bill and vehicular emissions, while also improving incomes for farmers.

“Corn was selling at Rs 1,200 per quintal. Now it’s used to make ethanol, and it fetches Rs 2,600 per quintal,” he said, describing the programme as a “diversification of agriculture towards energy and power.”

Earlier, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) had also backed the government’s ethanol programme, calling it “scientifically validated, economically inclusive, and environmentally responsible.” Its managing director Prakash Naiknavare said the initiative has made the sugar sector financially sustainable while enabling timely payments to farmers and supporting India’s rural bioeconomy.

He also hinted that some of the pushback may be coming from vested interests. “Some people may have vested interest in criticising this, but we do not need to worry about that. All these things are tested by the ARAI, there are reports, and then our ministry determines the standards,” he said.