GST rationalisation to weigh on state finances; consumption sectors seen benefiting

The Centre’s proposal to streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure into two main slabs—5% and 18%—is expected to simplify the regime and boost consumption, but will put fiscal strain on both central and state governments, with states likely to bear the larger brunt, according to analyses by brokerages.

As per the plan, the 12% and 28% slabs will be removed, with almost all items in the 12% bracket shifted to 5% and most items in the 28% bracket moved to 18%. A 40% rate would remain for luxury and sin goods, while diamonds and gold jewellery would continue to attract 0.25% and 3% respectively. The proposal will be taken up by the GST Council in its upcoming meeting scheduled for September or October.

Fiscal impact

Emkay Global estimates annualised revenue losses of about 0.4% of GDP (₹1.2 trillion-plus) from the GST changes, with states facing disproportionate losses of ~0.3% of GDP versus ~0.15% for the Centre. IDFC First Bank pegs the overall fiscal cost higher, at 0.5% of GDP (₹1.8 trillion) over 12 months, again with states taking the bigger hit as they rely heavily on SGST and also receive 41% of CGST collections.