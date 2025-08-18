GST: Why small can be big for economy

It may be pure chance that the next round of big-bang reforms directed towards India’s internal economy has come at a time of turbulence on the external front. But it’s a happy coincidence all the same that GST is getting pruned and simplified, offering a new impetus to consumption, at a time of very erratic weather for exports.

The vexed Goods and Services Tax, which has completed eight years with a complex ziggurat-like architecture, is finally getting rationalised into a slimmer, neater structure. Three Groups of Ministers will be meeting next week, on Wednesday and Thursday, to finalise its blueprint. That will be submitted to the GST Council for a final round of consultations.

If all goes well, come Diwali, our domestic bazaars will have an extra bounce to their step, freed from the knotted mass of reins imposed by multiple rates of taxation, which were often seen to be irrational in their very design. The new plan is to account for most items under two slabs — a lightweight 5% for mass goods and the higher one capped at 18%. Only ‘sin goods’ like tobacco etc will cop the special rate of 40%.