Most goods, services under GST to be in 5 per cent and 18 per cent slab

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Finance has proposed restructuring of the existing system of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for ease of compliance, enhanced stability and better rate rationalization, confirmed sources from the Ministry. Additionally, to do away with the confusion and complications due to multiple GST rates levied on several goods and services, the centre has proposed to introduce a two-rate structure -- where the items will be classified as merit goods and de-merit goods.

There will be two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with hardly five to seven items like tobacco, pan masala etc. falling under the sin good category. As of now, the rates on sin goods would remain unchanged. The Finance Ministry sources said, 99 per cent of the items which were previously under 12 per cent slab, will now be under 5 per cent slab.

Centre has adopted a three-pillar approach to implement the structural change in the existing GST system. Three major areas of focus under this approach have been structural reform to address the challenges arising due to inverted duty structure, bring rate rationalization to do away with multiple tax rates and to ensure ease of compliance primarily for small and medium businesses.