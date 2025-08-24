Trump Tariff: TN textile hub feels the heat; hopes for early respite

The 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian textile exports is set to hit Tamil Nadu particularly hard. The state is home to Tiruppur, one of the country’s largest textile hubs, which accounts for nearly 60% of India’s knitwear exports.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning that the tariff could severely affect Tamil Nadu’s textile and apparel sector. He urged the Centre to provide special financial assistance to exporters. Tamil Nadu alone contributed $8 billion — 26.8% of India’s total textile exports worth $37 billion — in FY25.

K.M. Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), said: “Nearly 60% of knitwear exports come from Tiruppur. Last year, our exports were worth ₹45,000 crore. With the new tariff, business worth ₹12,000 crore is immediately at risk. We urgently need the Union government to intervene with the US and provide financial support to exporters and manufacturers.”

Tiruppur employs over 8-9 lakh people in their 2,500 factories across the district. Over 60% of these are women.

Raja M Shanmughan, an exporter and former president of TEA, says, “In the past 10 days, shipment worth 4,000 crore has been stopped because of the US tariffs. For the past two months, Indian exporters and the US importers have been sharing the basic tariff 10%.”