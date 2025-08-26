Federal Reserve Governor Cook says Trump has no authority to fire her

WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook rejected US President Donald Trump's unprecedented bid to oust her on Tuesday, saying he had no legal authority for such an intervention against a member of the independent US central bank.

After calling for her resignation last week, Trump posted a letter on Monday evening to his Truth Social platform purporting to have fired Cook "effective immediately."

The decision cited allegations of false statements on her mortgage agreements, claiming "there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position."

"I will not resign," said Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the central bank's board, in a statement shared with AFP by her attorney Abbe Lowell.

"President Trump purported to fire me 'for cause' when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so," she added.