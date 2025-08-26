How India's export sectors are getting impacted by 50% US tariff

NEW DELHI: The imposition of higher tariffs by the US will significantly impact micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for as much as 45% of India's total exports. The textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood industries, which account for 25% of India's total exports to the US, are likely to be the most affected, as MSMEs have more than a 70% share in these sectors. The chemicals sector, where MSMEs have a 40% share, is also likely to face difficulties.

A GTRI report projects that India’s exports to the US could be slashed to $49.6 billion in FY2026, a 43% decline from the previous year's $86.5 billion.

The US on Tuesday has notified the implementation of additional 25% duties on Indian goods, thereby raising the overall tariff to 50%, to be effective from August 27. However, few items like steel, copper and aluminium and sectors like automobiles (passenger vehicles like SUV, sedan) have been exempted from the tariff.