Trade war woes may hold back corporates from capex

MUMBAI: The uncertainties around the high US tariffs, which have hit 50 per cent from today with the punitive 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian goods reaching the American shores for buying the marginally discounted Russian crude oil, may be a new hindrance to capital expenditure decisions in the current financial year, a Crisil report said.
In a report on Wednesday, Crisil Ratings said the imposition of punitive tariffs is likely to hit sentiments, even as healthy corporate balance sheets support fresh investments. For the past several years, it has been the government capex that has been driving investments, with private corporate capital expenditure remaining muted.
Considering a trade war as the most effective tool of diplomacy, the Trump administration has been on an import tariff hiking spree from August 7, after many delays and postponements.
The so-called reciprocal tariffs were originally scheduled to come into effect from April 1, which was changed to April 9 with a 90-day implementation gap for negotiations and again changed to August 7. Since New Delhi could not complete talks on better days, a 25 per cent flat reciprocal duties were imposed on all Indian goods, with applicable exceptions, reaching the American shores from August 7 and an additional punitive 25 per cent duties on these applicable goods from today for not stopping imports of Russian oil.
In the current uncertain environment, free trade agreements (FTAs) can enhance investor confidence by reducing tariff barriers and establishing predictable trade policies, the agency said.
As of August 24, US tariffs on India stand higher than those on China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia.
The new challenges, which are holding back the animal spirits of corporate India despite supportive macroeconomic parameters, are disruptions in the global supply chains due to the rising geopolitical tension and the lingering domestic inefficiencies like high power and land costs, the report said.
According to the report, opportunities stem from new trade agreements, like the FTA with England, and the ability of the corporate houses to invest.