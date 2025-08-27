Trade war woes may hold back corporates from capex

MUMBAI: The uncertainties around the high US tariffs, which have hit 50 per cent from today with the punitive 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian goods reaching the American shores for buying the marginally discounted Russian crude oil, may be a new hindrance to capital expenditure decisions in the current financial year, a Crisil report said.

In a report on Wednesday, Crisil Ratings said the imposition of punitive tariffs is likely to hit sentiments, even as healthy corporate balance sheets support fresh investments. For the past several years, it has been the government capex that has been driving investments, with private corporate capital expenditure remaining muted.

Considering a trade war as the most effective tool of diplomacy, the Trump administration has been on an import tariff hiking spree from August 7, after many delays and postponements.