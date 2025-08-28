Trump’s tariff impact: Sensex sheds 1500 points, investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore

India's equity market experienced a significant sell-off following the Trump administration's imposition of an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. This move severely dampened sentiment, particularly for firms that derive a substantial portion of their revenue from the US.

The 50% duty on approximately $45 billion worth of exports is expected to adversely impact India's export economy and could lead to widespread job losses in key labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather. The sentimental impact of this development is believed to be highly negative from the market perspective.

The equity market benchmark BSE Sensex has fallen more than 1,500 points in two sessions with investors losing a massive Rs 10 lakh crore. On Thursday, the Sensex ended at 80,080.57, down 706 points or 0.87%, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 211 points or 0.85% to 24,500.90. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices declining 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

“The last two sessions' sharp decline can be attributed to the implementation of the 50% US tariff on Indian goods, which has heightened worries about India's export competitiveness and trade relations. While domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided some support by stepping in as net buyers, the persistent FII outflows amplified the impact of the US tariffs, leading to a broad-based selloff,” said an analyst at Bajaj Broking.