Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assures exporters of full support amid US tariff shock

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured a delegation of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) that the government will stand firmly behind exporters reeling under steep US tariffs, pledging “comprehensive support” to safeguard their interests and protect jobs.

Meeting the delegation led by FIEO president S C Ralhan, Sitharaman said the government is committed to addressing the concerns of the exporting community and will explore “every possible avenue” to mitigate the adverse impact of Washington’s recent tariff escalation on Indian goods.

“The government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with exporters in this hour. Protecting workers’ livelihoods is equally important, and industry leaders must reassure employees of job continuity even amidst global headwinds,” the Finance Minister told the delegation, according to an official release.