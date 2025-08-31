Despite US tariffs, container cargo volume seen growing 8 per cent to 380 mt this fiscal

On the unlikely impact of the US tariffs, the report said the total merchandise exports stood at $437 billion in FY25, of which the US accounted for 20 per cent. Also, excluding electronic goods, which currently face no tariff, sea-based merchandise exports to the US are estimated to represent around 5 per cent of the total sea trade, indicating a moderate direct impact on overall cargo volumes.

Cargo volumes have been heading north for some years now, driven by port capacity expansion, rising transhipment activity and the entire Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, which is nearing the last leg of completion.

However, overall coal volume is projected to decline by 3 per cent in FY26, driven by increasing domestic production and rising share of renewable energy in electricity generation. While reduced reliance on coal imports continues, healthy coastal volumes, particularly on ports on the Eastern coast, partially offset the decline.

But coastal coal volume is expected to grow by 10 per cent this fiscal, while on an overall basis, ports sector volumes are expected to increase by 2 per cent aided by container growth in the same period, the report said.

Domestic coal production increased 5 per cent to 1,048 mt in FY25, accompanied by a steady rise in the share of renewable energy in electricity generation—from 11 per cent in FY22 to 14 per cent in FY25. This shift has reduced dependence on imported coal, resulting in an around 8 per cent decline in coal imports in FY25. Nevertheless, capacity additions on the Eastern Coast and increasing coastal coal volume thereof led to its healthy annualised growth of 20 per cent during FY22-25.