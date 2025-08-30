US tariff mess | Seafood containers from TN to US stranded at sea

THOOTHUKUDI: Seafood exporters in Thoothukudi are literally caught between the devil and the deep blue sea as American importers have started cancelling the ordered consignments that are in transit, citing the new 50% tariff, leaving crores of rupees worth of seafood stranded at sea. Over 1,000 tonnes of seafood consignments (refrigerated containers or reefers), worth nearly Rs 100 crore, sent to the US are currently in transit.

After the US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods kicked in on August 27, the buyers are urging the exporters to either bear the difference in tariff hike or take back the consignments, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) - TN Region president Selwin Prabhu told TNIE. Thoothukudi exports frozen seafood like vannamei (Whiteleg shrimp), squid and octopus in large quantities to the US market. Shrimp alone accounts for 85% of the export.