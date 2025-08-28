From glitter to gloom: Gujarat’s diamond and textile hub hit by US tariff shock

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's Surat city, glittering with diamonds and textiles, is staring at a storm. With US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods kicking in, the city's lifeline industries, diamonds and textiles, face unprecedented disruption.

Exports worth billions have stalled, artisans fear mass unemployment, and desperation is already pushing some former workers into crime. The crisis has snowballed from factories to families, threatening not just trade but the city’s social fabric. Surat's sparkle dims as a new tariff wall rises in the US, slashing demand for diamonds and textiles overnight.

What was once a steady flow of large orders has dried up, leaving traders anxious and artisans vulnerable. Jayanti Savaliya, regional president of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), warned that the new pricing will drive American buyers away. "New orders have stopped completely. With our products becoming 50 per cent costlier in the US, customers will simply stay away," he said. His warning cuts deeper for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which thrive solely on direct exports. Without intervention, thousands of artisans could soon be jobless, pushing the council to demand government support and marketing funds.