Most economists say RBI not done yet with easing, expect one more repo cut

MUMBAI: Pegging the terminal policy rate at 5%, unless inflation springs a surprise, most economists forecast one more rate cut, but are split on timing. They described the latest 25 bps reduction in the policy rate as much-needed given the very benign inflation.

HDFC Bank economists Sakshi Gupta and Deepthi Mathew see room for more easing saying, “The substantial downward revision in the inflation forecast suggests that space for further rate cuts remains intact if the recent growth momentum shows signs of faltering ahead."

The February policy therefore remains a live policy in terms of further rate cuts and/or liquidity injections, particularly if the current pace of forex intervention continues in the absence of a trade deal.

On the upwardly revised growth numbers to 7.3%, they retained their earlier forecast of 7.3% considering the stronger H1 numbers and support from a low deflator.

“But we expect growth to moderate during the second half of the year as front-loading effect of exports and government spending wanes, and the impact of higher tariffs on exports becomes more prominent. For FY27, we expect GDP growth at 6.5%,” they said.

On the impact of the rate cut on the rupee, which they see heading further down to 92-93, they said, “The monetary policy is likely to have only a transitory impact on the rupee and the trade deal announcement and capital account flows are likely to be remain the dominant driver for the currency. We see more room for two-way volatility in the rupee-dollar pair in the near-term. However, we believe that the appreciation pressure is likely to be limited as the RBI could absorb any large dollar flows to re-build its forex reserves and manage its forward book and will gain to 87.50-89 by March if there is a trade deal in the absence of which it may fall to 91 by March."

Similarly, Nomura India economists Sonal Varma, Aurodeep Nandi, and Nathan Sribalasundaram also see one more rate cut with the terminal at 5%.