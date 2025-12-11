Nose-diving rupee set to make wide range of consumer goods more expensive

A nose-diving rupee is set to make a wide range of consumer products costlier, from white goods to smartphones and cars, as most companies will have no option but to pass on higher import costs to buyers. The rupee declined to 90.47 versus the US dollar on Thursday, surpassing its previous historic low of 90.42 recorded on December 4. The slide of more than 5.5% in 2025 has sharply raised the landed cost of dollar-denominated components, thus squeezing margins across consumer-focused sectors.

White goods makers, which depend on imported compressors, controllers and other key parts, are staring at an input cost rise. “Durables industry is getting affected by sustained currency depreciation as well as adverse commodity costs and scheduled energy regime changeover, which cumulatively will lead to a significant cost increase in cooling categories, with ACs being most impacted. In the immediate context, energy regime changeover linked price hike to the tune of 5-7% for ACs and 3-5% for Refrigerators looks likely. We will aim to hold off the commodity linked price hike and monitor the impact over next quarter,” said Kamal Nandi, Business Head & EVP at Appliances Business of Godrej Enterprises Group.

Blue Star Managing Director B. Thiagarajan said that the major impact of rupee decline is felt on the country’s exchequer given India is a major importer of oil. “The other impact is felt on the equity market as FIIs tend to leave the market. These two factors indirectly affect consumer sentiments,” he stated. Acknowledging the decline in the rupee, he said that they are engaging with vendors to lower the prices of imported components. “The other way to hedge a declining rupee is to increase exports and earn in dollars,” Thiagarajan told TNIE.