Volatile Oracle shares a proxy for Wall Street's AI jitters

Washington: For a reading of Wall Street's shifting mood on the artificial intelligence investment boom, take a look at the daily fluctuations of Oracle stock, analysts say.

Shares of the software giant slumped more than five percent Wednesday following a news report of financing troubles with one of the company's giant AI projects.

But they recovered on Thursday and finished up around one percent at $180.03 as tech companies rallied following blowout results from Micron Technology, another big AI player.

"Oracle is probably the poster child" for the AI investment boom, said B Riley Wealth Management's Art Hogan, who points to questions about "circular financing" arrangements that have made Oracle and OpenAI dependent on each other for billions of dollars in business.

On Thursday, Oracle -- along with Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX -- was also named in a new deal with TikTok, according to an internal memo seen by AFP from the social media company's CEO Shou Chew.

"The US joint venture will be responsible for US data protection, algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurance," Chew said in the memo. The deal would allow TikTok to maintain US operations and avoid a ban threat over its Chinese ownership.

Oracle stock rose more than five percent to $190.81 in after-hours trading on Thursday.